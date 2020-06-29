West Bank annexation; Zionist dream toward promised land

'Deal of the Century' is US President Donald Trump's code name to end the oldest West Asian crisis after the World War II in a way resembling Hollywood Superheroes; whereas, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is a 72-year-old wound which healed neither by the six-day war of 1967 nor by Oslo Accords.

A glance at the map of Palestine during these 72 years reveals how the occupying regime of Israel has advanced deep in Palestinian soil. The advancement has faced different attitudes by Palestinians confronting the occupations; they vary from armed resistance and war to egotiations and reaching an agreement.

Establishment of Palestine Liberation Organization, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), Islamic Jihad, Intifada movements and the latest example, the Great March of Return in Gaza Strip, on the one hand, and negotiation-leaning attitude in the efforts leading to Oslo Accords, the establishment of Palestinian Authority in 1993 and the Arab Peace Plan in 2002 with the aim of establishing Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as capital on the other hand.

The US policy on Palestinian-Israeli conflict has always been supporting the interests of the Zionist Regime in the region and moving any possible agreement towards the absolute victory of Israel and not a win-win end.

This culminated in the Trump Administration's Deal of the Century led by his son-in-law Jared Kushner, which was finally unveiled last year, recognizing Jerusalem as 'undivided capital of Israel' that implied denial of East Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital and offered a nearby village instead.

The plan also paved the way for annexation of Jewish settlements in the West Bank as well as the Jordan Valley and some other Palestinian lands and also denied displaced Palestinians the right to return to their motherland.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is under increasing pressure because of corruption charges and the stalemate in government formation, has planned reportedly to announce the first phase of annexation on July 1 to occupy 30 percent of the West Bank.

Experts say that the Israeli regime has 3 possible scenarios after annexation: first, to offer second-degree citizenship to non-Jewish inhabitants if they accept Israeli sovereignty; second, encouraging and facilitating voluntary and gradual emigration of Palestinians to other countries; and third, getting rid of non-Jewish inhabitants by waging a great war in the region and forcing Palestinian out of their motherland.

The International community didn’t welcome the idea of annexation and has warned seriously about its consequences. Over one thousand MPs of the EU condemned the plan and warned of proper consequences if Israel moves forward with the plan.

Some European countries have warned that if Israel carries out annexation they will reconsider their relationship with the regime. Foreign policy chief of European Union Josep Borrell said that the annexation plan is a serious violation of International Law and it will be followed by serious changes in EU-Israel ties.

Emanuel Macron, Giuseppe Conte, Boris Johnson and Pedro Sanchez leaders of France, Italy, Britain, and Spain warned Netanyahu in separate letters of dangerous consequences of the decision.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Israel to cancel any plan of annexation. He also issued a joint statement with Arab League Secretary-General asking for the plan to be stopped.

Abdullah II the King of Jordan who recently rejected a phone call by Netanyahu said that if the Zionist Regime carries out annexation plan, it would lead to an extended conflict between Jordan and Israel.

Along with severe reactions from different Palestinian groups and organizations, Palestinian Authority reported has warned the US and European counterparts that if Israel annexes their land, they would collect all weapons and ammunition from their forces and hand them to the IDF and let Israel be responsible the security of the region.

On the Israeli side, also many have warned of the dangerous consequences of annexation. Former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni said that annexation is a 'huge historic mistake' that would 'have a profound impact on its future as a Jewish democratic state and on the prospect for peace.'

With all the dangerous consequences of annexation, including jeopardizing ties with European and other countries, the Israeli regime has four incentives, according to experts, to move forward with the plan.

The United States' guaranteed support of the Zionist Regime, the preoccupation of the international community with the coronavirus crisis, Israel's influence in the region, and normalization of its ties with several countries in West Asia and finally, disagreement among Palestinian groups and lack of unity among Arab states.

