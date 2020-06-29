Iran female Para-athletes shining more in recent decade

After the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, women took more participation in sports events, while their glorious victories hit the peak in the past decade.

In recent seven years, the Iranian women have clinched several championship titles and gained many colorful medals at world sports competitions.

Female Para-athletes also shined at the London 2012 Paralympic Games where they won a gold and a bronze medals.

In London, Iranian para-archer Zahra Nemati won the gold medal and Sareh Javanmardi stood at the third place after winning bronze medal in P2 (women’s 10 air pistol SH1).

Nemati by winning gold medal became the first ever female Para-athlete in both Iran and Asia and also the thirteenth in history who could be qualified for Olympic or Paralympic games.

She was also the first Muslim woman who attended Rio 2016 Paralympic Games as Iran's flag bearer.

Iran's female victories did not end by Nemati's medal, another Iranian Para-athlete- Javanmardi- shined more and more which made the audience worldwide to call her "The Pistol Queen".

Furthermore, Javanmardi has big chance to win medal at the Tokyo 2021 Paralympic Games.

Iran's female Para-athletes have also had remarkable participation in 2014 Asian Para Games in Incheon, South Korea and 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

They won eight, 14 silver and 19 bronze medals at those Asian competitions.

Iran Sports Federation for the Disabled and National Paralympic Committee have planned to more support the female athletes in order to draw up a bright prospect for them.

