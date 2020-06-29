Mousavi: Zarif to take part in UNSC online session tomorrow

The UN Resolution envisaged six-monthly examination of implementation of the context of the resolution passed by consensus of the Security Council permanent members plus Germany.

Speaking in the Monday press conference, Mousavi said that the US has made desperate attempt to invoke snapback of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action endorsed by the Security Council Resolution 2231, but, the other members of the Security Council rebuffed the US attempt saying that the US has withdrawn from the JCPOA and is no longer a party to Iran nuclear deal.

He pointed to US anti-human rights measures over the past decades and the American Human Rights week, saying that the US record of crimes against humanity and human rights is not limited to current Iranian month of Tir, but, Human Rights Law is a standing principle.

He referred to attempt for assassinating Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, bombing the Islamic Republican Party building, Sardasht tragedy of chemical warfare by Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, targeting Iranian passenger plane and terrorist assassination of religious leaders as examples of the US human rights record.

Mousavi highlighted recent visit to Iran of Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Mohammad Haneef Atmar, saying good consultations were held between the two sides paving the way for signing document for comprehensive cooperation between Tehran and Kabul.

Over the last weeks, Zarif held video conference with his Omani and Chinese counterpart, Mousavi said that he is likely to hold talks with foreign minister of Qatar today.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mousavi pointed to US threat with regard to snapback of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, saying that Americans have no right to do so.

They showed disloyalty and conducted destructive measures against Iran nuclear deal known or the JCPOA and breached UNSCR 2231, he added.

They are not in a position to kill JCPOA and its achievements, Mousavi added.

UNSC member states are against such approach and we predict US failure in this regard, he said..

Elaborating on Iranian Foreign Ministry's latest follow-up regarding the cause of death of the Iranian national named Gholamreza Mansouri in Romania, Mousavi said the issue is still ambiguous.

In spite of our requests, Romanian government gave no clear response, but, the Foreign Ministry, Interpol and the Judiciary are pursuing the issue.

He urged the Romanian officials to provide information on the latest news regarding Mansouri's death.

Mousavi also commented on the latest condition of Iran-China 25-year-old comprehensive cooperation document, he said it is not a new subject and it was mentioned during Chinese president's trip to Iran.

Iran and China enjoy strategic relations and both sides signed a document.

One of the articles of the document is about strategic cooperation the draft of which was given to Chinese during Iranian foreign minister visit to Beijing last year.

He noted that there articles about political, economic and cultural cooperation in the document which will be published after being finalized.

Naturally, Iran-China strategic cooperation will have enemies who conduct propaganda campaign.

