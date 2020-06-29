Iran Pourrahnama secures 3rd position in world para-taekwondo

Speaking to IRNA, head of Gilan taekwondo committee Mohammad Setorgi said the world taekwondo federation has released its latest raking list and Pourrahnama in the weight category of – 75kg with 181/84 points stood on the third position.

He added that Mahmoud Jafarzadeh and Alireza Bakht from Iran ranked 14th and 47th in the world.

He noted that after standing on the first position in most the 2019 months, Pourrahnama received 2020 Olympic quota.

