Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 29

- US taxpayers' money funds MKO terrorist group: Iran Foreign Ministry

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has lambasted both Europe and the United States for aiding and abetting the anti-Iran Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist group.

- Diplomat: Iran to supervise decoding black box of Ukrainian plane in France

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand said the process of decoding Ukrainian plane’s black box will start under the supervision of an Iranian team of experts in France on July 20.

- Saddam’s accomplices in chemical attacks against Iran should be put on trial: Leader’s advisor

A top military advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said those who supported former Iraqi dictator in using chemical weapons against Iran during Iraq’s war on Iran should be put on trial.

- Rouhani: Wearing masks to become mandatory

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that his country is experiencing its toughest year because of U.S. sanctions coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Yemen’s Ansarullah: Saudi claims of peace baseless propaganda

Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement says recent reports suggesting Saudi Arabia’s willingness to make peace are mere "baseless propaganda” spread by the Riyadh regime’s allies, namely Britain and the United States.

- Iranian Pair Taremi, Rezaei nominated for best forward of ACL2017 team

Iranian players Mehdi Taremi and Kaveh Rezaei have been nominated for the best forward of the ACL2017 Team.

- Director Hassan Fat’hi focuses on Qajar king’s favorite Jeyran in new series

Director Hassan Fat’hi has focused on Jeyran, Qajar king Nasser ad-Din Shah’s favorite in the harem, in his new series, whose shooting will start in the near future, producer Esmaeil Afifeh said on Sunday.

- Persepolis victorious over Paykan: IPL

Persepolis football team earned a 3-1 victory over rock-bottom Paykan Sunday night in Iran Professional League (IPL) behind closed doors.

- Rouhani highlights the need for unity between three branches of government

President Hassan Rouhani has highlighted the necessity of unity and cooperation among the three branches of the government, namely the executive, legislative and judicial powers.

- Tehran stocks near threshold level

Large and small-cap shares took different paths in the Tehran Stock Exchange on Sunday with the shares of the latter closing mainly in the red and the former pushing the TSE benchmark further into positive territory.

- Rial erases gains

Major foreign currencies rallied again in Tehran’s open market on Sunday with the dollar bouncing back to 202,000 rials, up 2.5% overnight.

- Rent increases over 25% banned in Tehran

Tenancy agreements signed as of June 29 may not increase rents by more than 25% in Tehran and 20% rise in other large cities, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday.

