Victims of Terrorism seek attending trial of terrorist behind 1981 blast tragedy in Iran

According to the Public Relations Department of the Association for Defending Victims of Terrorism, the statement added that on the evening of the June 28, 1981, a criminal caused a big tragedy against a great nation, as the horrific dimensions of the tragedy made it one of the greatest terrorist crimes in the minds of the public. This cruelty hurt the hearts of millions of people and made hundreds of families mourn the loss of their loved ones.

The people who were martyred in this terrorist crime were all elites and unique scientific and political figures who were experiencing first steps of democracy in the party assembly through the Islamic Revolution and fall of the 2,500-year-old imperial system to find a solution to the economic and social problems. And they had no desire other than the salvation and exaltation of their country, and they were rightfully true examples of service enthusiasts, the statement said.

The statement further noted that Mohammad Reza Kolahi-Samadi, the main perpetrator of the terrorist bombing who left the site before the explosion took place in the party's office fled to Iraq and worked for Radio Mojahedin under the pseudonym "Karim" until in the early nineties, due to mental problems and frustration, he left Iraq for Germany and then for the Netherlands and he was killed by the two Dutch criminals earlier in 2016.

Various evidence indicate that this is not a simple murder, but it is a complex international terrorist case, all aspects of which must be carefully investigated, the most important of which is the history of the victim's organizational history. The reason for the murder may be the same organizational background, the statement said, noting that one of the main components of the murder case of this terrorist is the survivors of the June 28, 1981 tragedy, who must be identified as soon as possible by the relevant court and given the opportunity to participate in the trial.

Today, a Dutch court faces a historic test for the human rights of the survivors of June 28, and there is no legal justification for forgetting it by the public, international law, human rights documents, international conventions and the UN Charter, the statement said.

8072**2050

