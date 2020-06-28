Jun 28, 2020, 2:51 PM
COVID-19 kills another 144 Iranians over past 24 hours

Tehran, June 28, IRNA - Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Sunday that some 144 more Iranians have died of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 10,508.

Some 2,489 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,406 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

She noted that a total of 222,669 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 183,301 of whom have been discharged from hospital or recovered from the disease.

Some 2,946 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 1,610,869 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

