$120m worth of products exported from Markazi Customs Office

Speaking to IRNA, Esmail Hosseini said 294 items weighing 1,165 tons including hydrocarbure, Polyethylene, fruit juice, light polyethylene, aluminum cans, tissue, steel, utility pole and aluminum ingots were exported during the current Iranian year (started on March 20).

He added that decrease in exports of products was due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

He noted that 25,839 tons goods worth $55,120,227 have been imported to Markazi from China, Turkey, UAE, India and Taiwan.

