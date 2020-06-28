Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 28

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran not to forget Western states support for Saddam in attack on Sardasht

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the country will never forget how Western countries backed Iraq’s ousted dictator Saddam Hussein when he carried out chemical attack on the Iranian city of Sardasht in 1987.

- Leader: Anti-corruption fight should continue without reservation

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei hailed Iran's Judiciary drive against corruption, saying the battle should continue "without negligence."

- India’s UCO Bank eyes non-oil imports from Iran to sustain rupee-rial trade

India’s UCO Bank is exploring new avenues to keep the rupee payment mechanism with Iran alive as the US sanctions on the Islamic Republic has negatively affected trade relations between the two countries.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Like Coronavirus, corruption is very dangerous

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday called on the Iranian Judiciary to press on with tackling corruption with no toleration while observing the law and moral principles.

- Ajax keen to sign Iran’s Jahanbakhsh: Report

Dutch giant Ajax has shown interest in signing Iran international winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

- West Bank annexation ‘historic mistake’

Former foreign minister of the Zionist regime Tzipi Livni has admitted that the occupying regime’s annexation of large parts of the occupied West Bank is a "huge historic mistake”, CNN reported.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Director Jalal Fatemi to make “Bird” about poet Sohrab Sepehri’s childhood

The childhood of the Persian blank verse poet and painter Sohrab Sepehri will be portrayed in a movie titled “Bird” by children’s filmmaker Jalal Fatemi.

- FFIRI’s Statutes in accordance with FIFA regulations: official

Head of Legal and Regulations Compliance Committee of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), Ahmedreza Barati, says that the most of the articles of the FFIRI’s draft Statutes are in accordance with FIFA regulations.

- Iran rebukes Washington for horrible human rights violations

Iran has rebuked the United States for its history of horrible, deadly violations of human rights both at home and in other countries.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Value of bank-based ETF doubles

Trade in exchange-traded fund that holds government shares in three banks and two insurance companies commenced on Saturday.

- 80% of Iran’s commercial border checkpoints reopen

Almost all Iranian land borders were closed after the outbreak of coronavirus, but about 80% of which have now opened after more than four months of shutdown, according to the caretaker of the Ministry of Industries, Mining and Trade.

- IKCO launches 175 projects for auto parts localization

In line with efforts to deepen the localization of auto parts production, 175 projects have been launched by Iran’s major carmaker Iran Khodro (IKCO), the company’s CEO said.

