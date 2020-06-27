Jun 28, 2020, 12:09 AM
Tehran, Moscow underline developing cultural ties

Tehran, June 28, IRNA – Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan and Director of Tehran-based Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) Abouzar Ebrahimi Torkaman stressed the importance of developing relations in the framework of cultural agreements.

Referring to development of relations between Tehran and Moscow, Torkaman said both countries have had cultural relations but these ties are now promoted.

He underscored Iran’s readiness for boosting cultural relations with Russia, especially with regard to creating joint committee on cultural cooperation.

Torkaman also hailed holding religious talks between Islam and Christianity.

Meanwhile, Dzhagaryan emphasized reinforcing religious talks aiming to reach a common understanding.

Russian Federation is ready to promote cultural relations with Iran, he noted.

