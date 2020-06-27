Jun 27, 2020, 3:08 PM
Coronavirus kills 125 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Tehran, June 27, IRNA – Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Saturday that some 125 more Iranians have died of coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total death toll to 10,364.

She further noted that 180,661 people out of a total of 220,180 infected with the deadly virus have recovered.

The official stated that 2,456 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday (Sunday).

The Iranian official pointed out that 2,928 cases are in critical condition.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

