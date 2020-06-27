Coronavirus kills 125 more Iranians over past 24 hours

She further noted that 180,661 people out of a total of 220,180 infected with the deadly virus have recovered.

The official stated that 2,456 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday (Sunday).

The Iranian official pointed out that 2,928 cases are in critical condition.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish