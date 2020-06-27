Iran seizes largest narcotics despite US sanctions on equipment: Envoy

At the meeting of the Narcotics Commission on the occasion of the United Nations International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Gharibabadi said that despite high economic and human costs, Iran has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past four decades.

He added that through 2,319 clashes with drug traffickers, Islamic Republic of Iran dismantled 1,886 gangs and networks involved in the transit and supply of narcotic drugs. Brave and courageous Iranian anti-drug agents were martyred and injured while fighting with traffickers.

He further highlighted Iran’s unflagging battle with drugs despite the illegitimate unilateral sanctions imposed by the US, saying Iran seized more than 950 tons of drugs such as heroin and morphine (47,000 kg) methamphetamine (17,000 kg) last year alone. This amount of seizures shows a nearly 20% increase in the volume of discoveries compared to before, which is an unprecedented achievement in the history of Iran and the world.

Gharibabadi made suggestions such as the implementation of development projects and prioritization of alternative livelihood programs, elimination of all obstacles including unilateral coercive measures, providing equipment and technical assistance and transfer of advanced technologies for effective counter-narcotics, blocking the entry of the process of drug revenues into the international financial system, exchanging experiences in the field of demand reduction, support for anti-crime and drug activities as well as initiatives in the field of border control management for the effective strengthening of the global anti-narcotics campaign.

3266**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish