Routine Iran-UAE flights resume

Iranian airlines can directly make their demands and receive permission from the UAE, the Embassy said through a statement.
After following-up measures taken by the Iranian Embassy, permission has been given to fly Dubai to operate flights from Iran to UAE.
Passengers should see https://smartservices.ica.gov.ae to get coronavirus test before flying, according to Iranian Embassy.
Flights worldwide were postponed after the December 2019 outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic across the world.
1483**1416
