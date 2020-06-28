Routine Iran-UAE flights resume

Iranian airlines can directly make their demands and receive permission from the UAE, the Embassy said through a statement.

After following-up measures taken by the Iranian Embassy, permission has been given to fly Dubai to operate flights from Iran to UAE.

Passengers should see https://smartservices.ica.gov.ae to get coronavirus test before flying, according to Iranian Embassy.

Flights worldwide were postponed after the December 2019 outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic across the world.



