Jun 28, 2020, 11:07 AM
Routine Iran-UAE flights resume

Tehran, June 27, IRNA - Flights between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) returned to normal, Iran's Embassy in Abu Dhabi announced on Saturday.

Iranian airlines can directly make their demands and receive permission from the UAE, the Embassy said through a statement.

After following-up measures taken by the Iranian Embassy, permission has been given to fly Dubai to operate flights from Iran to UAE.

Passengers should see https://smartservices.ica.gov.ae to get coronavirus test before flying, according to Iranian Embassy.

Flights worldwide were postponed after the December 2019 outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic across the world.

 
