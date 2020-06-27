Minister: Martyrs Beheshti, Motahari, Imam Musa Sadr, three prominent scholars

Salehi tweets a message that the sectarian and state terrorism kidnapped the three best contemporary scholars from us. Today we need their thoughts and views more than before. They were experts in principles of jurisprudence, rational and compassionate Islam.

Haft-e Tir (July 28) is a human tragedy that chief justice Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini Beheshti alongside with 72 other senior officials was martyred in the bomb blast by the terrorist Mojahedeen-e Khalq Organization.

Motahari was a prominent teacher and scholar and a well-known cleric, politician and lecturer who was assassinated by terrorist groups on May 2, 1979.

Imam Musa Sadr, a religious scholar, had long been making efforts for improving the social condition of the Lebanese. Forty years ago, he disappeared a few days after he went to Libya upon an invitation from the then Libyan government, headed by Muammar Gaddafi. The prominent Muslim figure was known for his role in creating resistance to Israeli occupation and peaceful coexistence of followers of various religions.

