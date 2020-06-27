Iran official says MKO still planning anti-Islamic Republic sabotage

Nobakht made the remarks in this central Iranian city on Friday evening in his address to a ceremony in commemoration of the 1981 victims of a terrorist attack on building of the Islamic Republic Party in Tehran that led to killing of Chief Justice Ayatollah Mohammad Beheshti and 72 others.

MKO was behind the attack.

About the conditions created in the country after the sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic, Nobakht said the government endeavors to breeze through the problems, tackle the shortages and defend the Islamic system.

He highlighted Iran's power in the region regarding its national capabilities in the areas of peaceful nuclear energy and aerospace.

In April, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps's (IRGC) Nour-1 during an operation from Dasht-e Kavir- great desert in central Iran- was successfully placed into orbit 425 km above the Earth's surface.

Elsewhere, he talked of the death of a black man- George Floyd- in the hand of the US police, and said that the United States does not even care about its own citizens, let alone the other nations.

The MKO whose name is on the black list by many Governments as a terrorist organization ran from Iran in 1986 to Iraq where they were given a camp by Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

