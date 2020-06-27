Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 27

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran plans oil exports from Sea of Oman

Iran plans to export oil from a port on its Sea of Oman coast by March, President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday, a shift that would avoid using the Strait of Hormuz shipping route.

- Iran sold gasoline to Venezuela at market price: Zanganeh

Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said Friday that the Iranian gasoline delivered to fuel-starved Venezuela last month was sold to Caracas at market price.

- Iran warns against US-led efforts to extend arms embargo

Iran’s UN ambassador said Thursday that he believes a US resolution to extend an arms embargo against his country will be defeated and warned it would be “a very, very big mistake” if the Trump administration then tries to reimpose UN sanctions.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Air force gets indigenously-made Kowsar jets

The Iranian Air Force received three locally-made Kowsar (thunderbolt) combat aircraft on Thursday as the country continues to boost its aerial combat capabilities amid U.S.-led sanctions.

- Sardar Azmoun named Asia’s Greatest Russian Premier League Player

Iran international forward Sardar Azmoun has been chosen as Asia’s Greatest Russian Premier League player.

- Hamas: West Bank annexation declaration of war

The Palestinian Islamic resistance movement Hamas says it considers annexation of the West Bank by the Zionist regime a declaration of war against Palestinians.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- “Walnut Tree” exhibit to observe anniversary of Sardasht chemical attack

An exhibition of the stills of the acclaimed Iranian drama “Walnut Tree” will open at the Zemestan Gallery of the Iranian Artists Forum on Sunday to commemorate the anniversary of the tragedy of Iraq’s chemical attack on the Iranian town of Sardasht in 1987.

- Mes Sungun claim Iran Futsal Super League title

Mes Sungun defeated Giti Pasand Isfahan to win Iran Futsal Super League title for the third time in a row.

- Envoy highlights U.S. failure in anti-Iran bid

Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, indicates that the U.S. has failed to garner support for its anti-Iran resolution at the UN Security Council.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Tax incentives for new listed companies

Tax incentives are bein considered for new companies that want to list on the stock market in the current fiscal year (March 2020-21).

- Facemasks to become mandatory outdoors amid rising infections

As confirmed Covid-19 cases have soared in most of Iran’s 31 provinces, its coronavirus taskforce is scheduled to discuss a proposal that would mandate face coverings for people outdoors.

- Tehran home sales, prices rise

The number of home sales in Tehran stood at 11,046 during the third month of the current Iranian year (May 21-June 20), indicating an increase of 80.3% compared with the same month of last year, but a decline of 4.5% compared with the preceding month.

