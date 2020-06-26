Jun 26, 2020, 3:42 PM
Gas leak causes midnight explosion in eastern Tehran

Tehran, June 26, IRNA – The head of the public relations office of Iran's Defense Ministry announced on Friday that the cause of the explosion that happened in Parchin, eastern Tehran, was gas leakage.

Brigadier-General ِDavoud Abdi said the area is a mountainous one and empty of residents, so the incident had no casualties.

Abdi said that the gas tanks are filled manually and leakage from one of them caused the explosion. Two of the adjacent tanks were also affected. The fire was soon extinguished.

At about 12:30 a.m. local time (9:30 p.m. GMT) a film of an explosion was published in the social media showing a loud sound and a strange orange light that looked like a sunset.

