COVID-19 kills another 109 Iranians over past 24 hours

Sadat Lari said that 2,628 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,356 of whom have been hospitalized.

She added that a total of 217,724 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 177,852 of whom have been discharged from hospital or recovered from the disease.

Some 2,912 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in the intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 1,557,872 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

9417**2050

