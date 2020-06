Mohammad-Ali Geraei reached the semi-finals of the virtual event. The event is an opinion poll taken with releasing images of two champions on their popularity.

In this virtual match, Geraei is to compete with the famous Russian wrestler Roman Vlasov.

If selected, Geraei is to compete with the winner of the match between Ukraine’s Zhan Beleniuk and Turkey’s Rıza Kayaalp.

The opinion poll is being carried out at UWW Instagram page.

