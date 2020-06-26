Iran-Russia continuing consultations on Syria

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Kazem Jalali and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin had discussed the developments in Syria.

In this telephone conversation, the focus was on assisting in the political settlement of the Syrian crisis in accordance with Security Council Resolution 2254 and humanitarian aid to the Syrian people.

Both sides stressed the need for humanitarian assistance to Syria without political considerations.

The Iranian ambassador and the Russian deputy foreign minister also discussed some issues of bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues.

It is worth mentioning that Iran, Russia, and Turkey are cooperating closely in the framework of the Astana process to resolve the Syrian issue.

