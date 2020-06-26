Afghanistan eager to maintain friendly relations with Iran, official says

"In this context, we are looking for ways in which incidents such as Hariroud and Yazd are not repeated and the ground for such incidents is not provided," Mohammad Rasoul Bawari said.

It was recently reported in the media and cyberspace that some Afghan migrants were killed in the Harirud River and on the other hand, the police commander of Yazd province reported that a car carrying foreign nationals collided with a road guard and the car was set on fire, killing and injuring several people.

Bawari, who arrived in Iran accompanying Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar, in an interview with IRNA spoke about the role of the Iranian and Afghan media in strengthening relations between the two countries and expressed regret over the incidents, calling for maintaining close ties with Iran.

He noted that Kabul is willing for the continuation of friendly and fraternal relations with Tehran, and in this context, it is looking for ways to prevent the recurrence of these incidents.

The Deputy Minister of Information and Culture of Afghanistan added that Afghanistan and Iran have common linguistic, religious, cultural, and economic ties; It is the mission of the media to use these links to move relations between the two countries towards friendship and stability.

Bawari added that the media should help how we can strengthen relations and boost the ties and avoid discord and hostility. "Afghanistan wants to maintain friendly relations with Iran, we must seek solutions that do not harm the friendly relations between the two countries and do not see the recurrence of such incidents."

