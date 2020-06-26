Iran sells gasoline to Venezuela at market price: Minister

Zangeneh said that the continuation of the export depends on the negotiations between the two countries.

Reacting to the US sanctions on the Iranian captains who took the gasoline to Venezuela, Zangeneh said it was not unexpected; first, they tried to bribe them, but they refused their offer. Then they threatened and sanctioned them.

He added that some think that Iran gave free gasoline to the south American country, which is untrue.

They paid a fair price and provided the necessary guarantees for the payment, he said, adding that a part of the money has already been received.

Recently, Iranian oil tankers docked at Venezuela's port after passing the Caribbean Sea to help the friendly nation of Venezuela deal with a shortage of fuel was caused after the US unilateral sanctions against the country.

The Iranian shipment consisted of five tankers loaded with 1.53 million barrels of gasoline and alkylate to help jump-start the oil refineries in the Latin American state of Venezuela amid a fuel crisis.

