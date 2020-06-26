29,000-meter-long pipeline transporting smuggled fuel off Minab's coast destroyed

Brigadier General Hossein Dehaki announced on Friday that the smugglers had installed these pipelines under the sand and seawater, and through that, they were transporting fuel from the coast to the sea and the vessels.

The official stated that after 12 hours of searching on the shores of Khor Majdar of Minab, eight 3,000-meter-long pipelines, and a 5,000-meter-long pipeline, a total of 29,000- meter-long of fuel transmission pipes were identified and destroyed.

Minab city in the east of Hormuzgan has always been one of the places for smuggling fuel from land to sea due to its beaches.

