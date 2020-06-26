Iran ready to reopen trade border points with Iraq

Musa Alizadeh-Tabataee told al-Mirbad website in an interview that he hoped that the Iraqi officials would prepare the necessary grounds for resuming trade with Iran.

Alizadeh-Tabataee said that 80% of the Iranian border points with the neighboring countries are active by pursuing the health protocols against coronavirus.

The joint border points of Iran-Iraq were temporarily closed down to stop the spread of the potentially fatal virus.

Presently, the Iranian border points with Iraqi Kurdistan are active and the ones in the south of the Iran-Iraq border will be reopened in the near future.

Iran and Iraq have 1,400 kilometers of border with 10 border points.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish