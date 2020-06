Bakhtiar Rahmanipour said on Friday that compared with the same period last year, the export has decreased.

He said that the value of the exported goods until June 22 had been 58,489,364 dollars.

He added 57,898 vehicles have exited Iran and 13,137 vehicles have entered Iran in the three-month period.

Bashmaq is the only transit border point of Kordestan Province with Iraq and one of the most important ones in Iran.

9417**2050

