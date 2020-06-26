Envoy says proposed US resolution devastating mistake for UNSC

Majid Takht-Ravanchi made the remarks at a news conference on Thursday, which focused on the Americans' claim to their participation in Resolution 2231 and the possibility of using the snapback mechanism to restore the relevant sanctions.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kelly Craft and US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook spoke at various news and diplomatic meetings with the rhetoric that Iran's arms embargo "should be" extended.

Trump's foreign secretary, who is also known as the Minister of Hate, claimed that if the resolution was not passed, they would be allowed to use the trigger mechanism, citing cut remarks from Obama and John Kerry.

But Iran's permanent representative to the United Nations responded that we, like many others, believe that the United States has no legal right to use the snapback mechanism.

The provisions of the draft resolution of the United States to extend the arms embargo are in conflict with the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, and should be rejected, Takht-Ravanchi said.

The UNSC must be aware that it is violating the resolution it has adopted, he said, noting that it would be a devastating mistake for the Security Council to violate its resolution.

Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, however, warned the Americans, especially to pay attention to the consequences of using the snapback mechanism, noting that the United States should be aware of the consequences of this action and the consequences it will face after the JCPOA. This is a very important point.

Takht- Ravanchi stressed that Russia and China, as two members of the Security Council and have veto power in the Security Council, have expressed their full support for the JCPOA, the full implementation of this agreement and Resolution 2231 and stressed in fact, US action will have implications for international law, as well as future cooperation with the Security Council.

The United States needs to keep in mind that there will be consequences, such as how other members of the Security Council will react to their decision, he said.

