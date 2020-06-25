Pakistan PM warns spoilers against Tehran-Riyadh ties

Speaking in the National Assembly on Thursday, the premier said that Pakistan is trying its best to improve relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

He said "Iran is our neighbor while we have good ties with Saudi Arabia so we are proud on our role" to bring these two countries close to each other.

Imran Khan emphasized the need to focus more on close Iran-Saudi Arabia ties. “But there are some spoilers who are against Iran-Saudi Arabia relations and want conflict in the region,” he warned.

He said there are crisis in Syria, Somalia, Libya and Afghanistan which need to be resolved.

Prime Minister said Pakistan would become a country to unite Muslim Ummah.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Iran on October 13, 2019 with the aim of promoting peace and security in the region.

During the visit, he met with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Political observers in Pakistan believe that Imran Khan, as a Muslim leader, must play his part in resolving the differences among the Muslim Ummah.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish