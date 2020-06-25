Jun 25, 2020, 3:58 PM
COVID-19 kills another 134 Iranians over past 24 hours

Tehran, June 25, IRNA – Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Thursday that some 134 more Iranians have died of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 10,130.

Some 2,595 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,305 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

She noted that a total of 215,096 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 175,103 of whom have been discharged from hospital or recovered from the disease.

Some 2,899 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 1,530,437 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

