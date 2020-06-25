Three Kowsar fighter jets delivered to Iran Army Air Force

Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami and a number of military and state officials were present in the ceremony.



Manufacturing Kowsar which is a short-range air support aircraft has put Iran among the few countries with the technology of designing and producing the 4th generation avionics and fire control systems.

The aircraft will be produced in both single- and two-seat versions.

The jet fighter has full capacity for combat missions and that training of the pilots is being carried out on the same models.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish