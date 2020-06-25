Russian envoy critical of US anti-Iran claims on NPT breach

“Some US experts seriously claim that Iran “is in full breach of its NPT obligations” Ulyanov wrote in his Twitter account on Thursday.

“Why the rest of the world, including IAEA and its Board of Governors, are not aware of this terrible “fact”? Indeed, hatred is a bad adviser for “experts” and propaganda has no limits,” he added.

“President H.Rouhani outlined official reaction to recent #IAEA Board of Governors resolution on #Iran,” Russian diplomat said in a separate message.

“He expressed dissatisfaction with this decision, warned about possible negative consequences but confirmed continuation of cooperation with IAEA. Very responsible position,” Ulyanov noted.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Rouhani warned the IAEA about being polluted by the United States and the Israeli occupying regime.

Experts believe that the recent statement of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, also the IAEA resolution claiming that Iran has not had full cooperation and has not given access to two nuclear sites shows that this international body, instead of doing its natural duties of verification of data, has become a tool in the hands of the US and the Zionist regime, the only holder of nuclear weapons in western Asia.

The Iranian president urged the IAEA to give accurate and legal judgment as Iran's behavior towards the Agency has been friendly and legal.

Reminding the IAEA of its duty towards other countries, President Rouhani said the IAEA should be careful not to be diverted from its legitimate path.

Strongly criticizing the Europeans for their recent stance on Iran, Rouhani said there is no need for them to interfere in a condition created by the US and the Zionist regime.

He advised the Europeans and the IAEA not to put themselves under the US pressure, but keep themselves independent instead.

