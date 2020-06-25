Jun 25, 2020, 8:03 AM
Iran cargo ship unloads food & medical supplies at Venezuela port

Tehran, June 25, IRNA - Iranian cargo ship carrying food and medical supplies docked and unloaded at Venezuelan northern port of La Guayra on Wednesday night.

Iranian-flagged cargo ship Golsan left Iran's southern port of Bandar Abbas on May 15.

Also recently, five Iranian oil tankers docked at Venezuela's port after passing the Caribbean Sea to help the friendly nation of Venezuela deal with shortage of fuel caused by the US sanctions against the country.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro thanked Iranian support, stressing that Caracas and Tehran are both after peace, and have right to do free trade.

Meanwhile, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel commented on the issue saying that the arrival of Iranian oil tankers at the Venezuelan port broke the US "unacceptable and criminal" blockade on Venezuela.

