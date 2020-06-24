Iran underlines eliminating negative consequences of sanctions on countering drugs

Addressing a joint meeting of the ambassadors of the 77 developing countries and China with the executive director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, Gharibabadi noted that the current mission of the office is very vital, especially for developing countries.

Given the nature and scale of the challenges facing developing countries, including in the areas of narcotics, terrorism and cybercrimes, the office and members of Group 77 must work hand in hand to form and implement a comprehensive and unified approach to support each other in addressing current serious challenges, he said.

Noting that coronavirus consequences vary from country to country and possibly increase instability, poverty, crime and inequality at the global level, he stressed the need for self-sacrifice and unity to overcome challenges.

Recalling the importance of helping developing countries to understand and adopt appropriate measures regarding the challenges and opportunities arising from new technologies as well as emerging threats, Gharibabadi stressed that the UN Office on Drugs and Crime should promote efficiency of program of assistance and technical activities in close consultation with member states.

He also stressed that the adoption and implementation of unilateral and illegal coercive measures, which are in clear violation of international law, international human rights law, as well as the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, have worrying impacts on fundamental international cooperation and solidarity among nations, especially during the spread of coronavirus, saying that the measures constitute a serious obstacle to governments' effective response, and the fight against drugs and crime, especially in the allocation of sufficient resources and the acquisition of important technologies and technical equipment.

