Iran, China reiterate support for JCPOA

Yi described Iran and China as the two all-out strategic partners, as they understand each other in major issues relating to pivotal interests and support each other, saying that they also protect international justice jointly.

Beijing is ready for promoting relations, he said, noting that China, wants to explore ways to revive travels between the two countries and work together while observing health protocols.

Zarif, for his part, said that Iran and China have stood alongside each other in the fight against coronavirus and Iran welcomes China's proposal for a "Healthy Silk Road" and is willing to participate in the relevant cooperation.

Iran strongly opposes politicization of the epidemic as well as US interference in China's internal affairs. The business personnel of both parties should promote the cooperation of the parties in different areas.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish