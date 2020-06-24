Fighting terrorism should be a global move: Spox

Mousavi added that according to Turkish media reports, an armed clash took place between elements of terrorist groups and Turkish military forces near the common Iranian-Turkish border on Tuesday evening, injuring two Turkish border guards, one of whom succumbed to his injuries.

According to the border guards of West Azerbaijan province, a mortar shell hit the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran which fortunately did not cause any casualties, he said, noting that dimensions of the incident are being investigated by border officials of the two countries.

Expressing sympathy with the victims of the incident, Mousavi condemned movement of terrorist elements between the two countries as well as the terrorist attack on the border and military forces, which led to their martyrdom in Iran and Turkey.

"It is essential for all countries to be committed to this, and as long as the support of some countries for these terrorists continues, we will unfortunately witness their crimes," he said.

