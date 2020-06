During the meeting held for submitting the credentials of the newly-appointed Hungarian ambassador Zoltan Varga Hasonits, President Rouhani termed Hungary as Iran's friend.

Relations between the two nations have always been good; he said expressing the hope to witness further expansion of relations in the future.

The commercial and economic companies in both states should be encouraged in order to develop economic relations, he noted.

7129**2050

