Russian envoy undermines IAEA BoG's anti-Iran resolution

Ulyanov made the remarks is message on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

After approving the anti-Iran resolution by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), JCPOA opponents were happy and said Russia and China once again became isolated.

In fact, the other seven countries abstained from supporting the resolution, he said, adding that these countries together have more than half of the world's population.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi deplored the IAEA Board of Governors' political resolution as unconstructive, irresponsible, and unacceptable, saying that the UK, France, and Germany's move with regard to the resolution is strongly condemned.

"Magnifying the Agency's requests by some governments, led by the US, is a clear attempt to create a new crisis for cooperation between Iran and the IAEA," he said, noting that the basis of such requests by the IAEA is questionable.

Mousavi called on members of the board of governors to be vigilant against the US and the Zionist regime's attempts to reopen the old forged cases that had previously been proven baseless and closed by the entity itself.

The resolution is a clear excessive demand by the US and the three European states, and the Islamic Republic of Iran does not accept any excessive ambitions by any country or organization.

Mousavi also reiterated that the authors of this resolution are responsible for the tension in relations between Iran and the IAEA, and these countries must accept the consequences of this action.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the international deal between Iran and the six world powers.

Then, he re-imposed illegal sanctions against Iran in November 2018, the sanctions which as he said were at the highest level.

Reciprocally, Iran started reducing commitments to the JCPOA from the first anniversary of the US withdrawal.

Tehran's decision to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA was taken based on Articles 26 and 36.

Then, Iran set a deadline for the Europeans to remedy breaches.

