Iran's parliament speaker terms US' unilateral behavior serious threat to int'l peace, security

Qalibaf made the remarks Wednesday in a meeting with China's ambassador to Iran Chang Hua.

He described Iran-China relations strong, historical, and stable.

Countries of the world, including Iran and China, are now facing the unpleasant consequences of the US' unilateralism and its arrogant nature at regional and international levels, Qalibaf added.

He slammed intervention by the US and other countries in China's internal affairs.

Qalibaf appreciated the Chinese government for its clear stance in standing against the IAEA Board of Governors' resolution.

We have observed the Trump Administration's interference against sovereignty and independence of countries like relations between Iran and China and some issues like the environment and destructive weapons.

Meanwhile, Chang Hua said China is eager to reinforce ties with Iran.

Due to the fact that parliament is playing an important role in Iran, "I believe that parliamentary cooperation" will increase in the future, the Chinese ambassador added.

He noted that the Chinese National People's Congress is ready to promote friendly cooperation with Iran and to share its experiences in legislation, monitoring, and implementing policies with Iranian friends.

Chang Hua also pointed to Iran-China cooperation in fighting COVID-19, saying both countries should support each other in issues of mutual interests.

The western countries, especially the US, have imposed pressures on Iran and China on the pretext of human rights, he said, expressing hatred over foreigners' interventions and unilateralism.

China has supported UNSCR 2231 and also international agreements and is against the extension of the arms embargo against Iran.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish