Qalibaf: Zionist regime facing collapse crisis

Qalibaf made the remarks in a meeting with the Palestinian Ambassador to Tehran Salah Al-Zawawi.

He said Palestine's issue is an Islamic issue rather than a political one.

Referring to the importance of stability in Resistance path and referring to the position taken by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Iran with regard to supporting the liberation of Holy Quds, he said Iran's supports for Palestine and Gaza indicate our principled policy towards Palestine.

The Zionist regime imagined that the Palestinian youth will forget their history and homeland, this is while after seven decades from the occupation of Palestine, young generations have become more determined to preserve values and objectives.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian speaker referred to the efforts made by martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, saying rightful struggles will continue until the victory.

Meanwhile, Al-Zawawi congratulated Qalibaf on his election, saying Iran is a big and important country in the region.

He added that after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini implemented a plan which challenged the US-Zionist hostile plot.

Al-Zawawi pointed out that the American-Zionist plot was not just limited to Palestine, but it included Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and parts of Saudi Arabia.

By implementing this plot, the Zionist regime was after expanding its territory and Imam Khomeini prevented that regime from achieving its goal, he noted.

He referred to establishing unity in the Islamic World and liberating Palestine as the main objectives of Imam Khomeini's plan and said that following up on materializing these goals has brought about sanctions and imposed war on Iran.

Pointing to the attempts made by the US and the Zionist regime of Israel to prevent unity among Muslims, Al-Zawawi voiced his certainty about the collapse of Israel.

