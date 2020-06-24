Jun 24, 2020, 12:33 PM
Iran Pres says CBI capable of harnessing forex fluctuations

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Tehran, June 24, IRNA - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced on Wednesday that the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) is capable of getting fluctuations in the forext market under control.

Fluctuations in the forex market go back to two or three months ago [after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in Iran in February], President Rouhani said at the cabinet session held in Tehran this morning.

Conditions in the country are slowly improving, said the president, expressing satisfaction over the amount of oil and non-oil exports during the past month.

Despite the enemies' psychological propaganda, the government has been working to remove obstacles in this regard, he added.

As the president stressed, the Judiciary will confront those who misuse the forex market to put pressure on people.

About Iran's exports, the president stated that the country will witness 41 billion dollars' worth of non-oil exports up to the end of the Iranian calendar year on March 20, 2021.

