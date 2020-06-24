MP advises IAEA not to sacrifice Iran's interests for US excessive demands

Hossein Nooshabadi, member of Majlis (Parliament) National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, made the remarks in an interview with IRNA.

European countries are unfaithful to their commitments but still keep pressuring on Iran, though knowing that Iran has always done its nuclear activities under the supervision of the IAEA and just pursued its legal right to have access to peaceful nuclear energy, the parliamentarian said.

The recent statement of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, also the IAEA resolution claiming that Iran has not had full cooperation and has not given access to two nuclear sites shows that this international body, instead of doing its natural duties of verification of data, has become a tool in the hands of the US and Zionist regime, the only holder of nuclear weapons in western Asia, he added.

The Europeans could not even work on a financial mechanism to facilitate trade exchange with Iran, Nooshabadi said, censuring Europe for giving in to the United States.

The lawmaker further called on the UK, France and Germany to stay loyal to their commitments instead of putting international pressure on Iran.

Iran had done all its nuclear activities transparently and has nothing to conceal, the parliamentarian noted.

He further stressed that Iran will not withdraw from the fulfilment of its absolute right.

IAEA should avoid paradoxical behavior and change its stance on Iran, Nooshabadi stated.

Experts have shown different reactions to the June 19 IAEA resolution. An international lawyer, Mohammad Reza Hosseini who is a university professor, commented on the issue on June 22, saying that the IAEA inspects Iranian nuclear centers 33 times a year, which is the highest number in the world and shows Iran has had the most cooperation with the Agency.

As Hosseini said, the US has scenarios to pressure Iran and take the issue of the country’s nuclear activities to the United Nations Security Council.

