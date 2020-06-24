Iran, Norway discuss developing bilateral ties

Yousefi on Monday submitted his credentials to King of Norway.

The Newly-appointed ambassador also conveyed Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's greeting to Norwegian King.

Thanks to the good capacities of the two countries, it is possible to promote relations in different fields, he added.

He also presented a report of the measures taken in line with controlling coronavirus outbreak amid US sanctions against Iran.

Meanwhile, Harald V of Norway expressed hope for boosting Iran-Norway relations through interactions between officials.

