Iran not to negotiate legitimate regional-national interests, diplomat says

In response to the Wall Street Journal editorial “Iran’s Pre-Deal Deceptions”, Miryousefi said that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) addressed every concern regarding any peaceful nuclear work conducted by Iran.

He added that after two years of intensive negotiations all parties were satisfied that all issues, including the possible military dimensions (PMD) file which was closed by IAEA in 2015, were addressed.

Your implication that they were not addressed is fallacious and presumably not endorsed by those countries that not only signed on to the deal, but also continued to remain participants, he further noted.

Referring to the other parts of the article, he urged to suggest that the U.S. should keep its so-called “new leverage built by maximum pressure” is inhumane and unjust because the maximum pressure policy is nothing more than keeping the illegal sanctions in place with the aim of putting pressure on the Iranian people.

He reaffirmed that the US policy has certainly affected our economy and prevented—through its bullying tactics and illegal extraterritorial sanctions—other countries from conducting normal trade with Iran, but Iran is most assuredly not on its knees, is not begging for renewed negotiations and will not ever negotiate its entirely defensive missile program or its legitimate regional national interests.

