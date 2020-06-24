Tenfold increase in Iran-Bangladesh cooperation, possible

Mohammad Sabour Hossein made the remarks in a meeting held in the southern Iranian province of Fars on Tuesday evening with members of the provincial Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Mines.

Iran and Bangladesh will see promotion of trade cooperation if they take more positive steps, Hossein said.

He went on to say that the value of trade exchange between Dhaka and Tehran in the last fiscal year stood at 100 million dollars.

He further referred to tar, string, clinker and dried fruits as goods being exported from Iran to Bangladesh because of the good market they receive there.

Then, he pointed to the issue of investment as another area of cooperation between the two countries.

Hossein noted that Bangladesh is ready to foster any kind of cooperation with Iran.

Bangladesh is seriously seeking more relations with Iran's Chamber of Commerce, Hossein added.

The Bangladeshi official invited Fars Chamber of Commerce to attend meetings to be held on the sidelines of the future Developing-8 (D-8) summit in Bangladesh.

D-8 is an organization for developing cooperation between the member countries including Bangladesh, Iran, Egypt, Malaysia, Nigeria, Indonesia, Pakistan and Turkey.

As Hossein said, there are good economic opportunities that can be taken by businesspersons in Bangladesh and Iran province of Fars.

For her part, a member of Fars Chamber of Commerce Yalda Raahdar said in the meeting that the two sides can make use of the existing economic opportunities to promote relations.

She said the Iranian province endeavors to prepare the ground for further trade exchange between the two countries and remove the obstacles to this end.

