Chinese envoy: US unilateral action against Iran not to work

In response to the US Secretary of State's Twitter message, Zhang Jun said that Mike Pompeo should, first of all, think about this: which country is the world's largest arms exporter.

He said the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 issued in October on lifting restrictive measures related to Iran's weapons is quite clear.

"Think you know which country is the world's largest exporter of arms.

#UNSCR2231 is clear on lifting arms-related restrictive measures on Iran in October.

US unilateral and political push for extending arms embargo on Iran will lead to nowhere," he wrote on the twitter message.

Russia and China have explicitly opposed the White House approach, but Trump's foreign minister, who is now known as the Minister of Hatred, claimed in a Twitter message that by lifting the ban, Iran would buy warplanes from Russia and China using which it can threaten Europe and Asia.

China's Twitter statement one day before the Security Council's unofficial meeting to discuss a unilateral US draft resolution extending Iran's arms embargo is seen as a clear message to Washington.

3266**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish