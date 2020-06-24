Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 24

** IRAN DAILY

- Europe played into hands of two fools: Shamkhani

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani asked why Europe ignored the common stupidity of the two incompetent idiots in leaving JCPOA and played into their hands by issuing a resolution against Iran.

- Iran’s parliament: IAEA BoG’s resolution politicized, unprofessional

The National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iran’s Parliament (Majlis) on Tuesday dismissed the resolution adopted by the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) against Iran describing it as totally politicized and unprofessional.

- Rouhani: US demand for talks is a lie

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani described US president’s rhetoric on negotiations with Iran a lie and strange remark.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Yemen pounds war ministry, air base in Riyadh

Yemen’s Houthi movement said it launched a large missile and drone retaliatory attack deep in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday that struck the defense ministry, the primary intelligence agency building and a military base in Riyadh.

- FM: Syria will not bow to U.S. under new sanctions

Syria refuses to "bow” to Washington’s demands under the latest U.S. sanctions, Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said Tuesday, charging that the sole aim was to undermine support for President Bashar al-Assad.

- Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19: Statement

Novak Djokovic, the men’s world number one tennis player, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serbian said in a statement on Tuesday.

Croatia’s Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Viktor Troicki have previously tested positive after playing in Djokovic’s Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- “Gando” director to make series on Hazrat Masumeh (SA)

Javad Afshar, the director of the controversial series “Gando”, has announced his plan to make a series on the life story of Hazrat Masumeh (SA), sister of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam.

- The IPL is back; massive test for Foolad and Esteghlal

Exactly 118 days after the last taste of Iran Professional League (IPL), Iran’s top flight returns on Wednesday and the prominent fixture of the first night back sees Foolad Khuzestan welcome Tehran giants, Esteghlal, to the Foolad Arena.

- Iran not to send pilgrims to Hajj

Representative of the Leader in Hajj and Pilgrimage Affairs and the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization issued a joint statement on Tuesday announcing Iran will not send pilgrims to Hajj in the current year.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Iran Covid-19 tally: 210,000 infections, 10,000 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Iran and its related fatalities neared 210,000 and 10,000 respectively on Tuesday, as government officials urged residents to avoid complacency.

- Tehran stocks surge 3.6%

Tehran stocks made one of the biggest advances on Tuesday, rising almost 50,000 points as demand for most commodity shares remained high and increase in currency rates boosted inflation expectations.

- Iran Steel Exports Halve to 661,000 Tons in Two Months

More than 661,000 tons of finished and semi-finished steel products were exported from Iran during the first two months of the current Iranian year (March 20-May 20) to register a 49.23% drop compared with the similar period of the year before, according to the Iranian Steel Producers Association's latest report.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish