Iran, Turkmenistan resume rail exchanges

Director of the provincial Railways Company Mehdi Abdelkarimzadeh told IRNA late on Tuesday that with the resumption of rail exchanges between the two countries, 30 wagons carrying cement from Iran entered Turkmenistan while observing health protocols, in order to supply the product to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as well as to Turkmenistan itself.

Since the trade exchanges between Iran and Turkmenistan was halted, especially through the two countries' railways, 131 wagons carrying cement, hardware, ceramic tiles, plastic materials and children's toys, ore and glass have been waiting at the Incheh Boroun railway station, he said.

The remaining wagons will gradually leave for Turkmenistan and other Central Asian countries, in compliance with health protocols and passing through disinfection tunnels, he added.

