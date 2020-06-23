Afghan parliament speaker stresses enhancing ties with Iran

In his congratulatory message, Mir Rahman Rahmani congratulated Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf over his election as the new speaker of Iran's parliament, and said he was positive that the parliamentary relations would be strengthened and enhanced more than before during Qalibaf’s tenure.

On May 28, the newly-elected Iranian MPs elected Qalibaf as the Parliament speaker for the first year of the new Parliament. He had been the commander of Revolutionary Guards' Air Force from 1997 to 2000, the chief of police from 2000 to 2005, and the mayor of Tehran from 2005 to 2017.

