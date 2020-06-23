Virtual round-table on Iran-China cultural ties

The forum was organized by Iran's cultural center in China and Allameh Tabatabaei University in collaboration with Beijing Culture and Language University and Center for Cultural Studies.

Iran's Cultural Attaché in China Abbasali Vafaei, head of China Studies Institute in Beijing Language and Cultural University Huang Zhuoyue, head of China studies in Allameh Tabatabaei University Gholamali Cheginizadeh and university professors from Iran and China Mohsen Shariatinia, Hamed Vafaei and Shi Guang gave speech in the forum.

Vafaei said that Iran's cultural center in China is set to publish 100 books in Chinese and Farsi with the collaboration of Beijing Language and Culture University.

Noting that Iranians have an economic image of China in mind in the first place and a political image in the second place, Shariatinia said that the two countries must try to give a cultural image to their respective people.

Tehran University professor Hamed Vafaei said that in Iran, today, there are Chinese studies chair in at least three universities which teach hundreds of students on the Chinese language and culture.

Cheginizadeh, head of Chinese studies institute in Allameh Tabatabaei University, who also spoke in the forum, said that a new dimension should be added to Iran-China relations to recover all capabilities of the two cultures to respond strategic challenges in the post-COVID-19 world.

