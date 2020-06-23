Iran, Japan hold meeting on entrepreneur women

Both sides discussed cooperation in the post-COVID19 era, women entrepreneurship, and taking advantage of opportunity for creating job vacancies for women.

Participants presented a report of joint research on entrepreneur women in Iran and Japan, information technology, and communication.

The Sasakawa Peace Foundation carries out a range of programs aimed at promoting international understanding, exchanges, and cooperation.

Working in these areas, SPF attempts to enhance the welfare of humankind and foster a healthy international society, while ultimately contributing to the furtherance of world peace.

The online meeting was attended by Iranian Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar, Iranian Ambassador to Japan Morteza Rahmani Movahed, director of general of the Foreign Ministry for human rights and women affairs, managing director of Vice Presidency for Women Affairs Leila Falahati, some managers of Sasakawa Peace Foundation (SPF).

