Iran, Iraq stress expanding industrial ties

Masjedi congratulated the Iraqi official on his appointment as Industry and Mine Minister, expressing hope that industrial ties and cooperation between the two countries would expand under his leadership.

Both officials urged expansion of ties in the auto-making section, launching joint industrial parks and other industries and mining areas.

They also discussed holding joint commission and solutions to expand and promote mutual cooperation, and Iran's investment in producing tractors, buses, and minibuses in Iraq.

